Europe heatwaves: Wildfires rage in Greece as temperatures soar

As temperatures hit a high of 46.3C in Sicily, fire crews battled blazes in Greece and the Swiss Alps.

Scientists say climate change is making heatwaves longer, more intense and more frequent.

Across the world, millions of people are being impacted by extreme weather; from soaring temperatures in the US and China, to heavy rainfall in East Asia.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) says heatwaves will become more severe in the years ahead, and that extreme weather patterns highlight the need for more climate action.

"These events will continue to grow in intensity and the world needs to prepare for more intense heatwaves," said John Nairn, senior extreme heat advisor at the UN agency.

Since Monday, Greece has seen multiple wildfires break out across the country - including one which led to the evacuation of 1,200 children from a summer camp.

The most severe fire in Greece currently is in the Dervenochoria region north of Athens, where billowing smoke can be seen on satellite images.

Other fires continue to rage in towns of Loutraki - a coastal town near the city of Corinth - and in Kouvaras, south of the capital.

"Our main concern is protecting human life," fire service spokesman Yannis Artopios said.

Elsewhere in Europe, crews in Switzerland are battling a wildfire close to the village of Bitsch in canton Valais which authorities said started on Monday afternoon and spread "explosively" overnight.

Another wildfire on the Spanish island of La Palma, which started on Saturday, has destroyed 20 homes.

But, cooler overnight temperatures and higher air humidity levels helped firefighters gain the upper hand in their battle against the blaze and bring it under control.

Red alerts, warning people of a very high health risk due to the intense heat, remain in place for most of Italy, Spain, Greece and parts of the Balkans.

Official maximum temperatures for Tuesday have not yet been confirmed, but provision results showed a high of 45.3C in Figueres in north-west Spain, 44.5C in Bauladu on the island of Sardinia, and 46.3C in Licata on Sicily.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Europe was set in August 2021 when the mercury hit 48.8C (119.8F) in the Palermo region of Sicily.

Extreme temperatures have also gripped other parts of the globe including the US and China.

More than 80 million people in western and southern US states are under advisories for a "widespread and oppressive" heatwave.

Temperatures at California's Death Valley hit a near-record 52C (125.6F) Sunday, while on Monday Arizona's state capital Phoenix tied its record of 18 consecutive days above 43C (109.4F).