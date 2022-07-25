Emergency declared as wildfire rages near Yosemite National Park

The Oak Fire has quickly grown since starting on Friday, and firefighters have struggled to get the blaze under control.

"Explosive fire behaviour is challenging firefighters", California's fire department said.

More than 6,000 people have been evacuated and 10 homes destroyed.

The state of emergency, which has been declared in Mariposa County, will allow the state to access some federal assistance to tackle the fires.

Around 400 firefighters and four helicopters have been deployed to fight the blaze. Natasha Fouts, a spokeswoman for CalFire, said officials don't expect to contain the fire until next week.