05:51, July 27, 2021
Deadly street protests over Iran water shortages

Security forces in Iran's southwest Khuzestan province have been firing bullets at people protesting due to severe water shortages.

The shortages are happening in one of the country's hottest regions, where temperatures can reach 50 degrees Celsius.

Iran has called claims of a crackdown on protesters, by the UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet, "false accusations".

But the protests have developed into dissent against the government, the country's Supreme Leader and have spread to different cities.

     

