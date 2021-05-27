Dame Meg Taylor ends time as Secretary General of Forum

She was farewelled last Friday during a political dialogue with the Forum Troika leaders and the Micronesia Presidents' Summit.

That dialogue is the forum's effort to patch up the relationship with its five departing Micronesian members, and to try and bring them back to the organisation.

They are preparing a recommendation to go to the next summit on the selection of Secretary Generals after an outcry from Micronesia when the Cook Islands Henry Puna won the post earlier this year.

Fiji's special envoy to the Forum, Ratu Inoke Kubuabola told the meeting Dame Meg has been a force to be reckoned with in the region and is a reassuring [hope] to a new generation of upcoming women leaders that anything is indeed possible," he said.

"We've always considered you an older sister, with the passion and wisdom of a mother, and someone that Micronesia could always rely on," he said.

The Forum chair, Tuvalu's Prime Minister, Kausea Natano also thanked her for her excellent contribution.

Dame Meg Taylor said we have achieved much, but there is still much to do. We must ensure all Members and the people of the Blue Pacific feel valued and derive value from the Forum.

At the same time, and particularly at this juncture of global history, I sincerely hope that all 18 Members continue to recall why the Forum is a necessary institution."

Henry Puna began in his new role last Monday.

Photo Caption: Dame Meg Taylor Source: Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat