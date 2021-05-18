Cyclone Tauktae makes landfall in COVID-battered India

Cyclone Tauktae travelled along India's western coast, narrowly missing the city of Mumbai. At least 12 people were killed and 150,000 evacuated.

The navy has sent three warships to try to rescue hundreds of people stranded off the coast in two barges.

The cyclone comes amid a COVID-19 wave that has overwhelmed Indian hospitals.

Late on Monday local time, India's meteorological department announced that the "extremely severe cyclonic storm" had begun to make landfall in Gujarat. It took several hours for the eye of the cyclone to come ashore.

Winds were gusting up to 185km/h, the weather bureau added, and storm surges up to 4m (13ft) high were possible in some coastal districts.

Tauktae is the strongest cyclone to strike the region since 1998 and both Gujarat and neighbouring Maharashtra have been on high alert.

Although COVID cases are declining in both states, the devastating effects of India's second wave are still being felt.