Cyclone Ruby weakening

Winds associated with the cyclone are now about 70km an hour, and forecast to drop further by this evening.

Strong winds and large waves are expected along eastern parts of New Caledonia throughout this morning.

The cyclone formed on Sunday, and people in New Caledonia are advised to stay updated of its progress.

New Zealand's MetService expects the weather system will continue weakening and travelling southeast tomorrow, passing the upper North Island offshore during Thursday afternoon and evening.