The cyclone was a category two when it tore through the French territory.

The territory's south in particular experienced bad weather.

The system passed close to the capital Noumea, as well as the Isle of Pines.

Journalist, Andre Qaeze, said the cyclone caused flooding, felled trees, and damaged homes as well as buildings in the territory.

Cyclone Lucas has now been downgraded to a tropical low.

Photo source Chave Weather