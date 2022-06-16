Coastal communities in Fiji affected by ocean flooding

Its director Vasiti Soko said the coastal inundation experienced on Wednesday was caused by a low depression to the far south of Fiji, which is slowly moving eastwards, coinciding with seasonal king tides.

Ms Soko said initial reports indicate the flooding has so far caused only minimal damage but she is urging communities in affected areas to remain vigilant as authorities continue to monitor the situation today.

"Coastal inundation warnings issued for Viti Levu, from Natadola through to the Coral Coast to Pacific Harbour. The southern coastal areas of Mamanuca Group. Beqa, Kadavu, Vatulele, Moala Group. Southern Lomaiviti and the southern and central Lau Group," she said.

Local communities in Fiji are urged to check local media for the latest warnings on this extreme weather event. For those with internet access you can access the latest warnings at met.gov.fj