Chinese families 'have lost everything' says Solomons group

A protest last Wednesday calling for Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare to step down lapsed into major unrest and three days of rioting.

The Solomon Islands Chinese Association (SICA) has condemned the events which it says has endangered innocent lives.

SICA is encouraging all Chinese owned and operated businesses to continue operating in an ethical and fair manner; respecting and abiding by the laws of the country.

It said the Chinese community remains confident in a brighter Solomon Islands despite the violence, which it blamed on a small minority.

The Mayor of Honiara Eddie Siapu has appealled for help to clean up the city with Chinatown and eastern Honiara in particularly bad shape.

"I would like to make a call, an appeal, to my good people of Honiara City to come forward and assist the City Council with a majoro voluntary cleanup in the city. Following the riot and looting in the capital I appeal to the business houses, NGOs, stakeholders, commnity leaders, church leaders and other groups for assistance," he said.