Canadian politician caught urinating during video stream

"Last night, while attending House of Commons proceedings virtually in a non-public setting, I urinated without realizing I was on camera," said William Amos, a member of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ruling Liberal party, in an apology posted to Twitter late Thursday.

"I am deeply embarrassed by my actions and the distress they may have caused anybody who witnessed them," he said. "I apologize unreservedly."

Amos was talking on the phone at his desk when he decided to urinate in a coffee cup rather than pause or end his call, political reporters said on Twitter, citing sources.

Canada's official opposition Conservatives called Amos' behaviour unacceptable, and questioned whether the incident was an accident.

"This is a pattern of behaviour from Mr Amos, and it's now clear that Trudeau's Liberals failed in their duty to ensure a safe work environment following the first incident," said Conservative lawmaker Karen Vecchio in a statement.