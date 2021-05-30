Boris Johnson marries fiancee in secret ceremony - reports

The wedding was held in front of close friends and family on Saturday, according to several newspapers.

Downing Street has declined to comment.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey tweeted: "Congratulations @BorisJohnson and @carriesymonds on your marriage today".

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster also wished them a "huge congratulations" on Twitter.

The Mail on Sunday reported that 30 guests were invited to the ceremony at short notice - the maximum number of attendees allowed under Covid restrictions in England.

A small number of church officials were involved in preparations for the Catholic ceremony, which was officiated by Father Daniel Humphreys, it said.

The Sun said senior Downing Street aides did not know about the wedding.

Members of the public were asked to leave Westminster Cathedral just after 13:30 BST, it added.

Ms Symonds, 33, who wore a white dress to exchange vows with the prime minister, is reported to have arrived in a limo about half an hour later.