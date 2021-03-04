Australian attorney general denies rape allegation

A letter sent to Prime Minister Scott Morrison last week alleged Mr Porter had raped a 16-year-old girl in 1988. The woman took her own life last year.

New South Wales Police have closed their investigation into the matter.

Mr Porter, 50, said he retained Mr Morrison's support as attorney general.

"The things that are being claimed did not happen," he told reporters in Perth on Wednesday.

"Nothing in the allegations that have been printed ever happened."

Australian media have widely reported the allegation against a cabinet minister since last Friday, but not previously revealed his identity.

A former crown prosecutor, Mr Porter entered parliament in 2013 and became attorney general in 2017.

As the chief law officer of the nation, he controls one of the most senior government portfolios and is responsible for legal affairs, national and public security.

What has been alleged?

The alleged victim reported her complaint to New South Wales Police last year but did not make a formal statement. The investigation was suspended after she died last June, aged 49.

But last week a letter was sent by friends of the woman to Mr Morrison and opposition lawmakers, raising the allegations again.

Mr Porter said the letter accused him of raping the girl at a high school debating tournament at Sydney University in 1988.

What does Porter say?

He has strongly denied any wrongdoing, adding the only information he knew about the allegations was what had been reported in the media.

The attorney general said he had known the woman "for the briefest periods, in debating competitions, when we were teenagers, about 33 years ago". She had been one of his teammates, he added.

Asked by journalists, he said he did not think he had ever been alone with the woman and had had no contact with her since January 1988.

Mr Porter said Mr Morrison had given him his "full backing" to remain as attorney general.

"If I stand down from my position as attorney general because of an allegation about something that simply did not happen, then any person in Australia can lose their career... based on nothing more than an accusation that appears in print," he said.

But he would take two weeks of leave for his mental health, he added.