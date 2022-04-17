Australia election: PM Morrison's security team in car crash in Tasmania

Four police officers were taken to hospital with "non-life threatening injuries" after the car and another vehicle collided, authorities said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was not in the car, but the accident prompted him to cancel the rest of his campaign events on Thursday.

The other driver involved was not hurt.

Tasmania Police said initial investigations suggested the second car had "collided with the rear of the police vehicle, while attempting to merge". It caused the unmarked security vehicle to roll off the road.

The two Tasmania Police officers and two Australian Federal Police officers were conscious when taken to hospital for medical assessment, the prime minister's office said.

"Family members of the officers have been contacted and are being kept informed of their condition," a statement said.

"The PM is always extremely grateful for the protection provided by his security team and extends his best wishes for their recovery and to their families."

Australians go to the polls on 21 May. Mr Morrison - prime minister since 2018 - is hoping to win his conservative coalition's fourth term in office.

Polls suggest the opposition Labor Party, led by Anthony Albanese, is favoured to win. However, Mr Morrison defied similar polling to claim victory at the last election in 2019.