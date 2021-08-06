Australia borders: Citizens living overseas could be 'trapped' if they return

Since March last year, the country has banned its citizens from leaving the country as part of its COVID strategy.

That restriction has not previously applied to Australians who usually live in other countries.

But they will now need to apply for an exemption for outbound travel - in line with rules for other Australians.

Australia's tough border rules have been controversial. Critics say this change - in effect from 11 August - will further punish families and deter citizens from returning.

The government said the measure aimed to reduce the risk of COVID cases entering the country, as it grapples with its worst outbreaks in a year.