Abramovich suffered suspected poisoning at talks

Sources close to the Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich said he had suffered symptoms of a suspected poisoning following peace talks on the Ukraine-Belarus border earlier this month.

The Chelsea FC owner - who has now recovered - reportedly suffered sore eyes and peeling skin.

A report in the Wall Street Journal said the alleged poisoning was orchestrated by hardliners in Russia who wanted to sabotage the talks.

Both Ukrainian and American officials have played down the reports.

However, our security correspondent Frank Gardner says it would hardly be surprising that the US would want to dampen down suggestions that anyone - especially Russia - had used a chemical weapon in Ukraine, as this could push them into retaliatory action that they are extremely reluctant to take.

Earlier in the day, President Volodymyr Zelensky said his government was prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia.

Neutrality means a country does not ally itself militarily with others.

In an interview with independent Russian journalists, Mr Zelensky said any such deal would have to be put to a referendum in Ukraine.

He has made similar comments before, but rarely so forcefully.

The news comes as the negotiations between the two countries are set to resume on Tuesday in Turkey.

"Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to go for it. This is the most important point," Mr Zelensky said in the 90-minute video call.