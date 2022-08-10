88 cents non-circulation numismatic banknote

“The obverse design of the banknote features a hibiscus flower, the Coat of Arms of Fiji, the denominational value and the signature of the governor of the Reserve Bank of Fiji,” said a Fiji Government gazette signed by Attorney-General and Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and RBF governor Ariff Ali.

The Fiji 88 cents note also has fluorescent features, intaglio prints and optically variable ink which is embossed on the hibiscus flower, with a watermark of the hibiscus flower and the denomination towards the left of the banknote. The note is available for purchase from the Reserve Bank of Fiji for FJ$28.00 (USD$12.70)