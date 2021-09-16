25 Pacific health providers set to benefit from $26m boost

The assistance, announced two weeks ago, is aimed at the Pacific Covid-19 response as a large number of the people who have been infected as well as those currently isolating are Pasifika.

Director of Pacific Health, Gerardine Clifford-Lidstone, said the funds will secure the services of provider networks in Auckland and Wellington regions where Pasifika need the most, and immediate, support.

"The second is to support mobile services and ensure that people can get tested in the home and vaccinated in the home and have other health issues dealt with," Clifford-Lidstone said.

"And then there's communications - to ensure that our communities have access to information around vaccines and that needs to be in ethnic specific languages."

Clifford-Lidstone said the funds are yet to be released to providers who meet the criteria.

"We talked about $18 million for providers, $5m for the DHBs and $3m for communications," she explained.

The eligibility criteria includes being wholly Pacific owned and operated so over 50 percent of the board must be Pasifika.

The providers must also have had a contract with either the Health Ministry or the DHB in the last 18 months.

And the third requirement is that they are a legal entity.

