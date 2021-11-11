'Wilson' volleyball head from Cast Away film sold for $308,000

The film depicts Tom Hanks as a lone survivor stuck on a deserted island. The ball, which his character names Wilson, is depicted as his only friend.

The ball was originally made to look dirty, and spent a lot of time in the water during filming, according to Prop Store, the auction house that sold it.

Hanks was given an Oscar nomination for best actor in the Robert Zemeckis film.

The movie star lost out to Russell Crowe for his role in the film Gladiator.

During the film, Hanks talks to Wilson as a way to keep his sanity while struggling to survive.

The ball is described by the auction house as "heavily distressed with paint applied to create a worn, dirtied appearance".

It also bears a "dark brown-and-red 'face' on the front," and "the top is torn open, and an array of tobacco stalks are inserted to replicate the appearance of hair".

The sale comes as Prop House sells over 1,100 pieces of other movie memorabilia, including the outfit worn by Will Ferrell in the 2003 film Elf.

The Elf suit sold for $235,000 (£175,000) - almost 10 times the anticipated sale price.