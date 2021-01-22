Why Sigourney Weaver had to say yes to Call My Agent

Weaver plays a version of herself in an episode of the hit show about the entertainment industry, which airs internationally on Netflix, and tells her agents as she arrives in Paris that she hasn't yet read the script for her new film.

And she explains how that also turned out to be partially true in real life.

"I really hadn't read it when I said yes," says Weaver, "and I'll probably never ever do that again in my career. But I knew whatever it was, I could make it work. I just wanted to say yes in case they changed their mind."

The episode, which was filmed in Paris just before the Covid-19 outbreak closed international travel, shows the actress speaking fluent French - which she can indeed do.

"It was such a delightful experience," she says. "I love France and I also love performing in a comedy. I'm not asked to do it enough and yet it's so much fun. By the end I was even improvising in French with the cast and I can't tell you how much it meant to me. The actors have such a sharp sense of comic timing."

Weaver is the first major Hollywood star to take a cameo in the series about the misadventures of a group of French agents and the talent they represent. The show's French title, Dix pour Cent (10%) the standard commission fee most agents receive.

But like the BBC sitcom Extras, which was set in the acting world, Call My Agent has attracted well-known actors to guest star in its episodes.

They include Isabelle Huppert, Monica Bellucci and Juliette Binoche, as well as Oscar winner Jean Dujardin. They play fictionalised versions of their star personas that poke fun at themselves and their industry.

Huppert played herself as a workaholic who was secretly filming two projects at once, Bellucci as someone who wants a date with somebody who's not famous.

"I guess it's such a good joke of finding out the reality behind the glamorous image of the actor," Weaver says.

"Isabelle Huppert doesn't take herself seriously and so sends up her real seriousness about her work. There's just about enough truth in it to make it resonate in a real way. It's great fun to make fun of yourself and make fun of your business."

Some of the main cast are big names in France, including Camille Cottin, who plays the central character - long-suffering agent Andréa Martel, who's trying to combine career and motherhood.

Cottin also starred in Mouche, the French version of the BBC series Fleabag, as well as playing the villainous Hélène in Killing Eve. She believes Call My Agent is authentic because it was co-created and written by a former talent agent, Dominique Besnehard.

"It's the mixture of having a very glittering side to the industry, which gives us all a chance to go backstage and see it up close," she explains, "but also you have the agents and their very human problems. Everyone who does come in for a guest role always wants to go for it 100%."

The fictional Weaver tells Andréa to cut her meat up for her and isn't satisfied with her room at the Ritz Hotel.

"And she's not like that at all but it was good to have the version of Sigourney Weaver who is very whimsical," says Cottin.

"In real life she's so nice, so kind and easy going as well as being very, very impressive. But she understood that you have to make fun of the glamour system, so she did.

"On the other hand, her character in the show is very feminist and engaged, and she really was keen to make that as precise as possible."

In the episode, Weaver is arguing that her character in her latest film should be able to have a male love interest half her age. The 71-year-old actress says that was her own input into the script.

"I think that in the original script I was sent - not that I read it - my character Sigourney Weaver really was sleeping with young men," she explains.