Why Nigerian protesters want Beyoncé to be more like Rihanna

But protesters hit out when Beyoncé spoke up. Why?

Protesters against police brutality say that on Tuesday night in Lagos men in army fatigues closed in on them and shot at them while they sang the national anthem, something the army denies as "fake news".

The irony struck a chord across the world. South African comedian Trevor Noah said: "Just like we've seen in the US, the police in Nigeria are responding to protests about police brutality with more police brutality.

A host of international A-list of celebrities showed their support for protesters.

Rihanna tweeted a picture of a blood-soaked Nigerian flag.

Nikki Minaj talked directly to protesters in her tweet in solidarity, saying: "Your voice is being heard".

And then Beyoncé's statement came.

Through her charity, BeyGood, she said: "I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria... we are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food and shelter."

This did not go down well.

"Who told Beyoncé that we are hungry?" commented digital entrepreneur Papi Jay.

That sentiment was echoed by skincare vendor Mercy Ehimare. "Can somebody tell this woman we are not hungry??????? We need support to fight for our existence," she replied.