US rock band announce farewell tour

The band, who are now all in their 70s, are well known for hits such as Dream On, Walk This Way and I Don't Want To Miss A Thing.

They broke the "earth-shattering" news in a star-studded video on Monday, featuring celebrity pals including Sir Ringo Starr, Dolly Parton and Eminem.

"It's not goodbye it's peace out!" they declared in a joint statement.

"Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives."

The 40-date run of shows across North America will begin in Philadelphia on 2 September 2023 and will end on 26 January 2024 in Montreal, via a New Year's Eve gig in their hometown, Boston.

But no UK/European tour dates have been announced so far.