US rock band announce farewell tour

07:11, May 2, 2023
US rock 'n' roll band Aerosmith have announced a farewell tour to mark more than five decades together.

The band, who are now all in their 70s, are well known for hits such as Dream On, Walk This Way and I Don't Want To Miss A Thing.

They broke the "earth-shattering" news in a star-studded video on Monday, featuring celebrity pals including Sir Ringo Starr, Dolly Parton and Eminem.

"It's not goodbye it's peace out!" they declared in a joint statement.

"Get ready and walk this way, you're going to get the best show of our lives."

The 40-date run of shows across North America will begin in Philadelphia on 2 September 2023 and will end on 26 January 2024 in Montreal, via a New Year's Eve gig in their hometown, Boston.

But no UK/European tour dates have been announced so far.

     

