Travis Scott says he was unaware fans were hurt

"I stopped a couple of times... at the end of the day you just hear music," he told the Breakfast Club radio show in his first interview since the incident.

Ten concertgoers were killed after panic broke out at the Astroworld music festival in Houston on 5 November.

Multiple lawsuits have since been filed over the tragedy.

Among those killed as a result of the crowd surge during Scott's headline set was nine-year-old Ezra Blount.

The 30-year-old musician, one of the biggest names in rap music, has been criticised for not ending his show more abruptly.

In a YouTube interview published on Thursday, Scott told Breakfast Club presenter Charlamagne Tha God that he did not hear details about what had happened that night until a press conference after the show.

"At that moment you're like: 'Wait, what?' People pass out, things happen at concerts, but something like that," he said.

He described how he had paused his show "to make sure everyone was OK", but that he did not notice any fans pleading for help or any apparent danger.

Asked how he felt about what had happened and how he was coping, Scott said he was still trying to come to terms with it all.