Tom Cruise signs shirts for football club on movie set

Woburn & Wavendon Football Club initially felt "disappointed" when they were booted off their Bedfordshire sports ground to make way for the Mission: Impossible 7 film crew.

But smiles were soon restored when Hollywood legend Cruise signed a clutch of the club's shirts.

They will now be used as part of the team's £12,000 crowdfunding campaign.

Money raised from the shirts will be put towards the club's community initiatives

Chairman Robert Hill said it was frustrating to be unable to use the pitches due to filming as they were "desperate to get back on and play some football" after lockdown restrictions eased.

But he said the club rang the production company to say staff would "do whatever we could" to help, and while on the phone asked if some shirts could be signed.

He said the club needed to raise money as it had lost about £30,000 when some of its tournaments were cancelled.

