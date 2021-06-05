TikTok Euro 2020 concert to feature Ed Sheeran at Ipswich Town ground

The concert will be staged at Portman Road on 25 June and streamed on the singer's TikTok channel.

Sheeran, who will perform his forthcoming new single, announced the gig in a video featuring David Beckham.

The Suffolk singer, who supports Ipswich and sponsors the team's shirts, said: "Can't wait to be live from Portman Road. It's a place I love."

He added: "I'm looking forward to performing some fan faves as well as my new track for the first time. See you on the 25 June."

The concert will be part of TikTok's UEFA Euro 2020 Show.

The mobile video app is an official sponsor of the football tournament.

There will be no live audience and it will be free to view from 21:00 BST.

Paul Hourican, head of music operations UK at TikTok, said: "We are honoured to play host to Ed Sheeran for this very special gig during the UEFA European Championships.

"He is one of the greatest pop stars of his generation, a truly ground-breaking live performer."