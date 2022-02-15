Super Bowl: Dr Dre and Eminem pack in the hits at half-time show

It was a show of wall-to-wall hits, but did too many hooks spoil the broth?

We've all been to one of those house parties where nobody can agree on the music.

You might hear the first verse of a song, maybe even a chorus if you're lucky, but it's never long before someone is fiddling with the playlist and impatiently changing the track.

Super Bowl half-time shows often feel a bit like this, albeit on a much larger scale, as performers traditionally try to cram as many of their hits as possible into a tight 14-minute set.

That problem was set to be even more pronounced this year. With five joint headliners, the question hanging over 2022's hip-hop half-time show was how to do justice to the stars' sizeable back catalogues.

But in the event, Dr Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar struck the perfect balance between packing in as many monster hits as they could, while also giving each one - and each other - time to breathe.

The show opened with rapper and super-producer Dr Dre emerging from the floor in front of a giant mixing desk. Within seconds, the instantly recognisable refrain of The Next Episode broke out and Dre's first co-star appeared alongside him.

"La-da-da-da-dah / It's the one and only D-O-double-G," sang one of the most distinctive voices in rap, before Dre yelled "Snoop Dogg!" in unison with the crowd.

Any scepticism about this year's choice of performers was instantly extinguished as the audience erupted. Hip-hop had made it to the Super Bowl.

It wasn't long before the track made way for the distinctive opening bars of the next song. For a half-time show that was celebrating West Coast hip-hop, the inclusion of California Love in the set list was a no-brainer, and saw Dr Dre rapping his own verse from the late 2Pac's most famous song.

While a rumoured appearance of a 2Pac hologram failed to materialise, Dre's performance of this song doubled as a fitting tribute to a rapper who died in 1996 aged 25, but is still considered one of the greatest who ever did it.

This effective staging was the work of British set designer Es Devlin, who was most recently in the news for her work on Adele's cancelled Las Vegas residency.

Songs would overlap as the stars moved through the rooms, with some performing on the roof, others from inside their room, and, in the biggest surprise of the night, one even hanging from the ceiling.

As if five headliners weren't enough, 50 Cent made a surprise appearance by hanging upside down, a recreation of his most famous music video for his most famous song, In Da Club. He might have been a little out of breath, but the crowd went wild.

Considering the outcry over Janet Jackson's nipple and MIA's middle finger at previous half-time shows, it could have been a risk to hire five rappers with a carefree attitude to swearing, to put it mildly. But all five kept things surprisingly, maybe even disappointingly, clean.

Curse words were replaced with family-friendly lyrics, and the only thing vaguely approaching controversy came when Eminem took to the stage towards the end of the show (more on that in a sec).