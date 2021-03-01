Stars prepare for virtual Golden Globe Awards 2021 ceremony

The ceremony, which recognises excellence in film and television, is being held virtually this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first major event of awards season, and often a good indicator of which films will go on to Oscar glory. But it has also attracted controversy.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Sunday night's event.

Who is hosting?

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, truly the greatest combo since apple slices and Nutella, are returning to hosting duties this year.

This will be the fourth time the former Saturday Night Live stars have hosted the Globes, after their spell fronting the ceremony between 2013-2015.

Let's be clear about this, Fey and Poehler are in the God-tier of Golden Globe hosts. They equal Ricky Gervais in their ability to beautifully and brutally poke fun at every star in the room.

Unfortunately, their chemistry might be somewhat stilted this year as they won't be in the same room. Poehler will be at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, where the Globes are usually held, while Fey will be at NBC headquarters in New York.

Furthermore, the absence of a live audience means the gasps and shrieks as Hollywood stars get roasted will also be missing, which will take some of the fun out of the whole thing. But still, we're expecting some killer one-liners.

Throughout the ceremony, there will be guest award presenters including Renee Zellweger, Cynthia Erivo, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, Salma Hayek and Jamie Lee Curtis. But the nominees will mostly dial in.

Which films and TV shows are nominated?

Mank, The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Father, Nomadland and Promising Young Woman are the most nominated films across categories such as acting, directing and writing.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, The Prom, Judas and the Black Messiah and The Mauritanian are also recognised in multiple categories.

Chloe Zhao, Regina King and Emerald Fennell are all nominated for best director, meaning there's a good chance of a female winner - which would be the first in the category since Barbra Streisand in 1982.

Normally, several of the main films haven't hit UK cinemas by the time the Globes take place, but this year many are already on streaming services. Films like Pieces of a Woman, One Night in Miami and I Care A Lot are available to watch on platforms like Netflix or Amazon Prime.

On the TV side, The Crown, Schitt's Creek, Ozark, The Undoing, The Great and Ratched have the most Globe nominations. There could also be wins for Ted Lasso, Normal People and The Queen's Gambit.