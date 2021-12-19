Sir Rod Stewart pleads guilty to battery over Florida hotel 'punch'

The singer and son Sean were accused of assault after they were refused access to a private event on New Year's Eve, according to a police report.

Sean, 41, allegedly shoved the security guard and Sir Rod, 76, struck his chest "with a closed fist", the report said.

The pair have entered guilty pleas to a misdemeanour count of "simple battery".

It means neither will go to court, nor will they go to jail, pay a fine or go on probation, Sir Rod's lawyer Guy Fronstin said.

The judge withheld adjudication - meaning they have not been formally convicted.

Mr Fronstin said: "No-one was injured in the incident and a jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty of the accusation.

"Instead, Sir Rod Stewart decided to enter a plea to avoid the inconvenience and unnecessary burden on the court and the public that a high-profile proceeding would cause."

The altercation with the guard, Jessie Dixon, happened at the luxury Breakers Palm Beach Hotel.

Mr Dixon told officers that he had asked Sean Stewart to back away after the rock star's son got "nose to nose" with him.

According to court documents, Sean Stewart pushed Mr Dixon, before Sir Rod stepped towards the security guard and threw a punch, hitting him in the left ribcage.

Sir Rod told police that after the family were denied access, Mr Dixon became argumentative with them, causing his family to become "agitated", according to the court file.

Sir Rod apologised for his role in the incident, the arresting officer's report said.