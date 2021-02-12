Shia LaBeouf denies abuse accusations

The musician took legal action in December, alleging that the Hollywood star was a danger to women.

She said LaBeouf once tried to strangle her, slammed her into a car and became angry when she spoke to other men.

Responding to the LA Superior Court, his lawyers denied the allegations.

They said LaBeouf did not cause harm to the singer - real name Tahliah Barnett - and asked for sexual battery allegations to be dismissed as "none of the acts alleged were based on sex and/or the conduct was not sexual".

The 34-year-old's team also said that his "alleged conduct was reasonably necessary for his self-defence and/or safety".

They want the case to be thrown out entirely and for him to be compensated.

LaBeouf has previously said many allegations against him are untrue but apologised for the hurt he had caused.