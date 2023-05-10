Robert De Niro, aged 79, welcomes seventh child

In an interview for ET Canada published on Tuesday, the 79-year-old spoke about his own family while promoting the upcoming comedy film About My Father.

When discussing Robert's experiences with fatherhood, the interviewer stated, "I know you have six kids," to which the actor replied, "Seven, actually."

"I just had a baby," he divulged.

Robert did not share any further details, such as the mother of the child. His representative confirmed the news.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Taxi Driver star reflected on the relationships he has with his children.

He shared, "You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they're respectful. My daughter (Helen), she's 11, she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that'll be more to come. But that's what it is."

Robert has been married twice. He shares Drena and Raphael with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott, as well as Elliot and Helen with his second wife Grace Hightower.

The Hollywood icon is also father to twin sons, Aaron and Julian, from his relationship with Toukie Smith.