Rapper Nipsey Hussle's killer Eric R Holder Jr gets 60 years in prison

Eric R. Holder, Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder last July for killing Hussle - whose real name is Ermias Asghedom - outside Hussle's South Los Angeles clothing store in 2019.

Hussle, a Grammy-nominated artist, died aged 33.

Two bystanders were also hit and injured in the incident.

Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke announced Holder's sentence on Wednesday after hearing from one of Hussle's friends as well as reading a letter from Holder's father.

Holder was found guilty of murder as well as two counts of attempted manslaughter for the two bystanders injured in the shooting after a months-long trial.

Holder, who was not eligible for the death penalty, was expected to receive a life sentence.

Prosecutors said during the murder trial that the attack was premeditated, while Holder's defence team argued it was a heat-of-the-moment decision.

Hussle grew up in south Los Angeles, where he was a member of the Rollin' 60s street gang as a teenager.

He opened the Marathon Clothing store as a way of investing in his community. Before his death, he had also reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department to discuss ways to help prevent gang violence in the neighbourhood.

The rapper, who won two posthumous Grammy awards for best rap performance and best rap/song collaboration in 2020, had two children with actor Lauren London.