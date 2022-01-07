Peter Bogdanovich: The Last Picture Show director dies aged 82

The New Yorker's work became synonymous with the New Hollywood of the 1970s.

His coming-of-age drama, 1971's The Last Picture Show, which he also co-wrote, earned him eight Oscar nominations including best director.

The film, set in a Texas town, had an ensemble cast of rising stars including Jeff Bridges and Cybill Shepherd.

In 2014, he returned with his first movie in 13 years. She's Funny that Way, starring Owen Wilson and Imogen Poots, was "a celebration of old Hollywood", wrote BBC Culture's Nicholas Barber at the time.

Bogdanovich also starred on the small screen, appearing on HBO's The Sopranos where he played the role of a psychotherapist.