Oscar-winning actor William Hurt dead at age 71

He made his debut in the 1980 Ken Russell film Altered States, before going on to appear in Body Heat, Broadcast News, and The Big Chill.

But it was his role as an imprisoned window dresser in another 1980s classic - Kiss of the Spider Woman - that won him his greatest acclaim, and the Best Actor award.

"It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday. He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes. The family requests privacy at this time," the actor's son, Will, posted in a statement obtained by Deadline.

In 2018, the actor disclosed that he had been diagnosed with terminal prostate cancer which had spread to the bone.