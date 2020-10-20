Oasis' 'Wonderwall' first 90s song to hit one billion streams

The English rock band hit the milestone just two weeks ahead of the track's 25th anniversary - originally released on October 30, 1995.

The chart-topping single is featured on Oasis' second full-length album, (What's The Story) Morning Glory?, which turned 25 in early October.

The album was back at number three on the UK Official Album Chart on Thursday - it's highest position since 1996 - following the anniversary.

In March 1996, the song remained at number one on the New Zealand Singles Chart for one week.

It was also voted number one on the Australian alternative music radio station Triple J's 20 Years of the Hottest 100 in 2013.

In 1996, 'Wonderwall' co-producer Noel Gallagher told BBC that the song is about "an imaginary friend who's gonna come and save you from yourself".

For the album's recent anniversary, the band celebrated by releasing a limited edition vinyl reissue package, including a replica of Gallagher's original handwritten lyric sheet for 'Wonderwall'.

(What's The Story) Morning Glory? is the UK's third best selling album of all time.