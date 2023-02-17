New Zealand ASB Polyfest theme revealed

ASB Polyfest has had a challenging few years. The 2019 festival had its final day cancelled after the Christchurch mosque shootings, the 2020 festival was cancelled because of Covid-19 restrictions and last year's festival took place without any crowds.

PMN News reports this year’s festival theme is “Mana Motuhake” which means creating one’s own destiny.

Event Director Seiuli Terri Leo-Mauu says: “This can encompass many meanings so each stage will incorporate what Mana Motuhake means to them.

"We’re excited to see how student performers incorporate this into their preparation and performances.”

Students will compete in speech, song and dance on the following stages - Cook Islands, Maori, Niue, Samoan, Tongan, and a Diversity stage which features cultures such as Chinese, Fijian, Tokelau, Indian, Korean and Sri Lankan.

This year’s ASB Polyfest theme is “Mana Motuhake” which means creating one’s own destiny. Photo/ASB Polyfest​