Musicians 'failed by government' over EU touring, stars say

Sir Elton John, Liam Gallagher and Nicola Benedetti are among 110 artists who have signed the open letter.

It said they had been "shamefully failed" by the government over post-Brexit travel rules for UK musicians.

On Tuesday, the government confirmed it had turned down an EU offer that would have enabled frictionless touring.

Culture minister Caroline Dinenage said the EU's "very broad" offer "would not have been compatible with the government's manifesto commitment to take back control of our borders".

However, she said "the door is open" if the EU was willing to "consider the UK's very sensible proposals" to reach an agreement for musicians.

In the meantime, she confirmed, musicians and artists touring the continent "will be required to check domestic immigration and visitor rules for each member state in which they intend to tour".

That may require them to have multiple visas or work permits, which some industry experts say will be expensive and potentially prohibitive - especially for musicians at the start of their careers.

Other names on the open letter include Sir Simon Rattle, Sting, Brian May, Radiohead, Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Roger Daltrey and Glastonbury Festival founder Michael Eavis.

The Who frontman Daltrey has signed despite recently being reported to have questioned the campaign by musicians, telling Sky News: "What's [Brexit] got to do with the rock business? As if we didn't tour in Europe before the EU."