Meat Loaf albums return to the UK charts after his death

Released in 1977, the operatic rock opus originally failed to chart at all, only starting to sell the following year when Meat Loaf appeared on BBC Two's The Old Grey Whistle Test.

It went on to sell 3.3m copies in the UK alone.

Born Marvin Lee Aday, Meat Load died of unknown causes last Friday, aged 74.

His death triggered a surge of affection for his songs, with streams increasing by 2,583%, according to Billboard magazine.

That also propelled his compilation album Hits Out Of Hell into the top five; with 1993's Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell charting at 24.

Bat Out Of Hell's previous chart peak was at number nine, which it achieved both in 1981 and 2013.

The record has now spent 523 weeks - more than 10 years - on the charts. Only three studio albums have surpassed that figure: Fleetwood Mac's Rumours, Pink Floyd's Dark Side of The Moon and (What's The Story) Morning Glory, by Oasis.

Meat Loaf made an impression on the singles chart, too. Bat Out Of Hell's title track was a new entry at 26, with I Would Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That) appearing at 32, and Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad, reaching number 46.

Under current chart rules, artists are allowed a maximum of three songs in the singles chart, so any subsequent songs have been starred out of the countdown.