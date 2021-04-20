Man 'stalking' Taylor Swift arrested in New York

Hanks Johnson, 52, was apprehended on Saturday evening, after a 911 caller reported he was inside the property without permission, police said.

Johnson was charged with criminal trespass and released without bail on Sunday night, they added.

Swift has been plagued by stalkers in the past, with men trying to break into her homes on both coasts of the US.

In 2018, the star won a restraining order against a man who tried to enter her home armed with a knife.

A second man was issued with a restraining order that year, after sending letters in which he threatened to rape and kill the singer.

A year later, a third man was sentenced to six months in jail after breaking into her New York apartment and taking a shower before falling asleep.

At the time, Swift said she had started carrying military-grade bandages at all times, in anticipation of an attack.

"You get enough stalkers trying to break into your house and you kind of start prepping for bad things," Swift wrote in an Elle Magazine column.

The star was not believed to have been at home at the time of the latest incident.