Kim Kardashian attends Donda event in wedding gown

Her appearance was one of an eclectic flurry of publicity stunts at the event in West's hometown of Chicago.

Controversial rapper DaBaby and rock star Marilyn Manson, who has recently denied multiple accusations of sexual abuse, also attended the event.

West also unveiled a replica of his childhood home.

Almost 40,000 fans were invited to the Soldier Field stadium, where on-site vaccinations were offered to attendees.

It is the third time he has held a listening party for Donda, his 10th studio album, which is named after his late mother.

However the billionaire rapper, songwriter and businessman's album has had multiple delays since its promised release last year.

This listening party was his third, and it started two hours late - but his team said this time the album would actually be released soon afterwards.

West, who recently filed papers to change his name to Ye, has been finalising the album for several weeks.