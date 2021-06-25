Justin Timberlake among stars offering support

On Wednesday, the singer told a Los Angeles judge being under an "abusive" conservatorship left her "traumatised".

The arrangement prevents Spears from controlling many aspects of her life.

"After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time," said Timberlake, who dated Spears two decades ago.

"Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what's happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body."

He added: "No one should EVER be held against their will… or ever have to ask permission to access everything they've worked so hard for... We hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live."

Meanwhile, pop star Halsey tweeted: "Bless Britney and I hope with my whole heart she is awarded freedom from this abusive system. She deserves it more than anything. I admire her courage speaking up for herself today."

Other singers offering support to Spears included Brandy, who said she was "sending all [her] love and support to Britney Spears and her fans", and Mariah Carey, who tweeted: "We love you Britney!!! Stay strong."

Britney's father Jamie Spears was granted control over her affairs by court order in 2008.

The order was granted after the star was put in hospital amid concerns over her mental health.

Britney is under two conservatorships - one for her financial estate and one for her as a person. Jamie Spears stepped down as her personal conservator in 2019 due to personal health reasons, and a temporary conservator took over.

He still has control of her financial estate, but a judge has ordered he share responsibility with a financial management company.

Britney told the judge: "This conservatorship is doing me way more harm than good. I'm not happy, I can't sleep. I'm so angry and I cry every day."

Jamie Spears has previously said that Britney has always had the right to request an end to the conservatorship, which she had not exercised.

His lawyer Vivian Lee Thoreen read out a new statement on his behalf during Wednesday's court hearing: "[Jamie] is sorry to see his daughter in so much pain. [He] loves his daughter and misses her very much."