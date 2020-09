Born in 1927, Gréco was imprisoned by the Nazis during World War Two, but afterwards began performing in cellar clubs and cafes.

Dressed in black, she became a muse to philosophers and writers including Jean-Paul Sartre and Albert Camus.

She only stopped performing aged 89 after a farewell tour.

Gréco was also a celebrated actor, working with some of cinema's greats, such as Jean Cocteau and Ingrid Bergman, Orson Welles and Ava Gardner.