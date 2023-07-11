Jamie Foxx spotted in public for first time since mystery 'health complication'

TMZ first reported the public sighting.

The gossip site obtained video recorded sometime on Sunday afternoon (local time) showing Foxx waving from a mega-boat cruising on the Chicago River. He was seen waving to a passing vessel that gave him a cheer.

The star’s family members have been visiting him as he continues to rehabilitate in Chicago.

Foxx was hospitalised for several weeks after suffering a medical issue while in Georgia filming a movie for Netflix.

The reason for Foxx’s hospitalisation has not been released.

“We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne Foxx, the actor’s daughter, wrote in a statement posted to Instagram in April.

“Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” the statement continued. “The family asks for privacy during this time.”

Earlier this month, word began to spread that Foxx was on the mend.

John Boyega, Foxx’s co-star in They Cloned Tyrone, told E! Canada that the actor was doing fine.

“Yeah. He’s all good. He’s all good,” Boyega said. “So we’re just going to wait for him to reappear when he wants to. You know, privacy and all.”