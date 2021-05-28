James Bond to stay on the big screen after Amazon deal

The tech giant bought MGM in a purchase worth $8.45bn (£5.97bn) this week.

Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson stressed that the deal did not mean the spy would be pushed solely to Amazon's streaming service.

"We are committed to continuing to make James Bond films for the worldwide theatrical audience," they said.

The rights to Bond were shared by MGM and Eon Productions, which is run by Broccoli and Wilson.

Broccoli is the daughter of original Bond producer Cubby Broccoli, and she and Wilson still have creative control of the character.

With the Amazon deal, MGM's share has now passed to the streaming giant, but Broccoli and Wilson will keep their tight grip over the suave secret agent, who plays him, and what direction the movies take.

The pair have reportedly previously resisted attempts for him to appear in spin-off TV shows.

So Amazon will not have free rein to exploit the franchise with spin-offs in the way that, for example, the Star Wars universe has been expanded on Disney+.

Under the deal, future James Bond films will be made available to stream on Amazon Prime - but Eon's statement makes clear they will be screened in cinemas too.

The next instalment, No Time To Die - Daniel Craig's final outing - is due to be released in the UK cinemas on 30 September and in the US on 8 October after a series of Covid-related delays.