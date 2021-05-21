Inquiry criticises BBC over 'deceitful' Diana interview

Bashir acted in a "deceitful" way and faked documents to obtain the interview, the inquiry said.

And the BBC's own internal probe in 1996 into what happened was "woefully ineffective", it added.

The BBC and Bashir have both apologised, and the BBC has written to Princes William and Harry.

The corporation said the report showed "clear failings", admitting it should have made more effort to get to the bottom of what happened at the time.

As well as Diana's sons, the BBC has also written apologies to Prince Charles and Diana's brother Earl Spencer. It is also returning all awards the interview received, including a TV Bafta won in 1996.

Bashir said mocking up the documents "was a stupid thing to do" and he regretted it, but said they had had no bearing on Diana's decision to be interviewed.

Lord Dyson - the retired judge who led the inquiry - found:

Bashir seriously breached BBC rules by mocking up fake bank statements to gain access to the princess

He showed the fake documents to Earl Spencer, to gain his trust so he would introduce Bashir to Diana

By gaining access to Diana in this way, Bashir was able to persuade her to agree to give the interview

And as media interest in the interview increased, the BBC covered up what it had learnt about how Bashir secured the interview. Lord Dyson said this "fell short of the high standards of integrity and transparency which are its hallmark"

A 1995 letter from Princess Diana - published as evidence - said she had "no regrets" concerning the matter

Princess Diana's interview with Bashir for Panorama was a huge scoop for the BBC - in it, the princess famously said: "There were three of us in this marriage."

It was the first time a serving royal had spoken so openly about life in the Royal Family - viewers saw her speak about her unhappy marriage to Prince Charles, their affairs, and her bulimia.

But since then Diana's brother, Earl Spencer, has questioned Bashir's tactics to get the interview.

The independent inquiry was commissioned by the BBC last year, after Earl Spencer went public with the allegations. Its findings were published on Thursday.

Lord Dyson found that Bashir deceived Earl Spencer by showing him forged bank statements that falsely suggested individuals were being paid for keeping the princess under surveillance.

The inquiry said Bashir had later lied, telling BBC managers he had not shown the fake documents to anyone.

And it described significant parts of Bashir's account of the events of 1995 as "incredible, unreliable, and in some cases dishonest".