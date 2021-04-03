Idles and Lanterns on the Lake drop promoter over harassment claims

SSD Concerts called the claims made against them online "malicious", but said they were taking them "seriously".

Northumbria Police told the BBC that no reports had been submitted to them.

However officers did arrest and caution a man for hacking into the company's social media account earlier this week.

The largely anonymous allegations, which also include the use of "offensive" language, staff being made to feel "uncomfortable" and "underpaying" workers, were shared via the business reviews section of the jobs website Glassdoor.

SSD Concerts, which describes itself as "one of the UK's largest independent live event promoters" was the driving force behind last summer's Virgin Money Unity Arena - billed as the world's first socially distanced music festival. It saw the likes of The Libertines and local star Sam Fender perform in Gosforth Park in Newcastle.