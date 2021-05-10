Golden Globes controversy: Scarlett Johansson joins criticism

Golden Globe organisers the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) has been accused of a lack of diversity and shadowy workings.

Earlier this week the body voted in reforms to widen its membership.

But Ms Johansson is among stars and industry figures who say it still needs "fundamental reform".

Why are the Globes being criticised?

The Golden Globes are second only to the Oscars in terms of profile, but organisers have been accused of discriminatory practices, accepting "freebies" and other ethical lapses.

In February, an exposé in the Los Angeles Times revealed there were no black people among the organisation's 87 members who vote for the awards.

This week, the HFPA outlined a package of reforms to how it works in a bid to make the organisation more inclusive.

They include widening its membership, with an emphasis on recruiting black members, and hiring diversity advisers. It also said it would loosen its cloak of secrecy and strict admission rules.

"Today's overwhelming vote to reform the Association reaffirms our commitment to change," said HFPA president Ali Sar in a statement on Thursday.