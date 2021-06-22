Friends' Gunther reveals cancer diagnosis

In an interview with NBC's Today show, the 59-year-old revealed he was diagnosed in September 2018 after a routine physical examination.

The cancer has since spread to the actor's bones and he can no longer walk. He is undergoing chemotherapy.

"Eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me," he told host Craig Melvin.

Speaking about his diagnosis, he said: "I was 56 years old at the time, and they screen for PSA, which is prostate-specific antigen.

"That came back at an extraordinarily high number... so I knew immediately when I went online and I saw the results of my blood test and blood work that there was obviously something quite wrong there.

"Nearly immediately, my doctor called me and said, 'Hey, I need you to come in tomorrow because I suspect that you may have quite a serious problem with your prostate.'"

After he missed another test during the pandemic, the cancer spread to his bones, he revealed, and is now at stage four. "Late stage cancer," he confirmed. "So eventually, you know, it's gonna probably get me."

He took the opportunity to urge other men to get themselves checked out at their next doctor's appointment. "There are other options available to men if they catch it before me," he said.