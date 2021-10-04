 

Emily Ratajkowski alleges Robin Thicke groped her on Blurred Lines set

BY: Loop Pacific
12:34, October 4, 2021
American supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has alleged she was sexually assaulted on the set of the music video for the hit song Blurred Lines.

In her upcoming book, the 30-year-old accuses singer Robin Thicke of groping her without consent during filming of the 2013 video.

Thicke, 44, has not yet responded to the BBC's request for comment.

The allegations, first reported in the Sunday Times newspaper, feature in Ratajkowski's forthcoming book My Body.

The 30-year-old claims Thicke "returned to the set a little drunk to shoot just with me".

"Out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger's hands cupping my bare breasts from behind. I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke," she writes.

     

Source: 
BBC
Tags: 
Emily Ratajkowski
Robin Thicke
