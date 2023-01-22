Ed Sheeran releases tribute to friend Jamal Edwards on SBTV

It has been released on Edwards' music platform SBTV, on which Sheeran rose to fame more than 10 years ago.

BBC reports Edwards was a lifelong fan of Chelsea FC, with the video for the track filmed at the team's Stamford Bridge stadium.

The DJ and entrepreneur's mum, Brenda Edwards, has also been raising awareness of her son's death by campaigning for more CPR training.

CPR is cardiopulmonary resuscitation and should be administered if someone is unconscious or not breathing properly.

Jamal Edwards died aged 31 from cardiac arrhythmia after taking recreational drugs in February 2022.