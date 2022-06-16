Ed Sheeran adds two new shows to his New Zealand tour

Sheeran previously announced the + - = ÷ x Tour (pronounced The Mathematics Tour) would make it to NZ in February 2023.

The Bad Habits singer has today added an extra show at Wellington’s Sky Stadium on Wednesday, February 1, ahead of Thursday’s sold out gig.

Eden Park in Auckland hosts an additional show on Saturday, February 11, following the sold out set the night before.

Sheeran then heads to Australia for a series of stadium concerts across the Tasman.

Pre-sale tickets are available on June 22, with general release on June 23 at staggered times. For more info frontiertouring.com/edsheeran.

Sheeran was last in New Zealand in 2018, when he received a pōwhiri in Auckland, had scones with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and was believed to have gone to Masterton to hang out with Sir Peter Jackson.

Sheeran also played three dates at the Forysth Barr Stadium in Dunedin in March 2018, and even had a mural unveiled of his likeness in Dunedin’s Bath Street.

There are still no concerts slated for the South Island during this tour.