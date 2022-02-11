Comedian died after accidental head injury, family says

A statement said that the Full House star had "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep".

They added that authorities had concluded that drugs and alcohol were not involved in his death.

Saget, 65, was found dead in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida last month.

"In the weeks since Bob's passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful," the family statement read.

"Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities' investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us."